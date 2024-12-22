Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: christopher nolan, tom holland

Tom Holland Doesn't Know What Christopher Nolan's New Film Is About

It turns out that Tom Holland doesn't really know what Christopher Nolan's new film is about, and he is set to star in it.

There are some directors that people will sign on to work with without knowing anything about the project or the role. Christopher Nolan is absolutely one of those directors. A couple of months ago, the cast of his new film began to fill out, but no one knew what the movie was about, and all of the rumors were immediately shot down. So, while we might not have a clue as to what is going on, there was an assumption that perhaps the actors signing onto the project had some idea as to what they were getting into. It turns out that Tom Holland is for sure one of the cast members who signed that contract nearly blind. He explained to The Dish podcast (via TotalFilm), "To be perfectly honest… I don't really know what it's about. I'm super excited, but it's been pretty quiet about the project. I met with [Nolan] and it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it is, and I'm sure when he's ready he'll announce what it's about."

Considering Holland and his reputation for spoilers, maybe keeping the script out of his hands for now is the right move for Nolan and his team, at least for now. Let's face it: Most of us would say "yes" to a Christopher Nolan movie without a script in hand, and we're betting that most of Hollywood is in the same boat.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal Makes Total Sense On Every Level

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards seasons. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Robert Pattinson have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film has a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026.

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the hay day of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

