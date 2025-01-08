Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the partner, tom holland

Tom Holland To Star In An Adaptation Of The Partner At Universal

Tom Holland is reportedly set to produce and star in an adaption of John Grisham's novel The Partner at Universal.

Graham Moore to script the film about a law partner stealing $90 million and fleeing.

Tom Holland also linked to Spider-Man 4, Avengers: Doomsday, and Christopher Nolan's The Oddysey.

The Partner marks the 11th film adaptation of a Grisham novel since 1993.

To say that Tom Holland is keeping busy might be the understatement of 2025. He went from being on a break to being in what feels like every other project. We already know that he will be in Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday, but he also has a role in Christopher Nolan's new adaptation of The Oddysey. It seems he's adapting one of John Grisham's books as well. According to Deadline, Holland is set to star and produce in an adaption of Grisham's novel The Partner, which was published in 1997. Graham Moore is set to write the script for Universal. Hollywood has been adapting Grisham's works for many years, starting in 1993. Ten movies have been adapted from Grisham's works, from The Firm to Christmas with the Kranks. There have also been five television shows, the most recent being The Innocent Man in 2018.

Here is the summary of The Partner from Grisham's official website: "Once he was a well-liked, well-paid young partner in a thriving Mississippi law firm. Then Patrick Lanigan stole ninety million dollars from his own firm—and ran for his life.

For four years, he evaded men who were rich and powerful, and who would stop at nothing to find him. Then, inevitably, they finally tracked him down on the edge of the Brazilian jungle.

Now Patrick is coming home. And an extraordinary trial is about to begin in the Mississippi city where it all began. As prosecutors circle like sharks, as Patrick's lawyer prepares his defense, as Patrick's lover prays for his deliverance and his former partners wait for their revenge, another story is about to emerge. Because Patrick Lanigan, the most reviled white-collar criminal of his time, knows something that no one else in the world knows. He knows the truth."

The Partner doesn't have a release date at the time of writing.

