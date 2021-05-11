Top Gun: Maverick Will Be a "Character Piece"

There were a lot of major productions that got moved due to COVID-19, and some of them were projects that have been in development hell for years. Top Gun: Maverick is absolutely one of those projects. Paramount Pictures will continue to indulge star Tom Cruise's absolutely insane need to go further and further with the stunts as long as it keeps pulling in the money. This movie is going to be the one that's going to have some of the most realistic and intense fighter jet footage we've ever seen. You would think that would be the focus of the movie if not the marketing but producer Jerry Bruckheimer said to Empire that this is a character piece above all else.

"We were always going to do a character piece," says Bruckheimer. "The mantra from everybody was following the Maverick story, and where he is in his life. And we explore his character through the younger pilots, and what he's searching for."

Director Joseph Kosinski echoed that while the stunts were hard to full off, it was making sure that you care about these characters that really makes Top Gun: Maverick work.

"As hard as the aerial sequences were to pull off," says Kosinski, "the most difficult thing was honing those relationships on the ground. And the notion of Bradley following in his father's footsteps as a naval aviator, and the jeopardy that puts him in, felt like the kind of problem that would put the emotional hooks into Maverick."

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris. It will be released on November 19, 2021.