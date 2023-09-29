Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: legendary, peter dinklage, toxic avenger
Toxic Avenger Red Band Trailer Finally Posted Online, Watch It Here
We finally have a trailer for Toxic Avenger this afternoon, and the NSFW clip can be watched here. We still have no release details, however.
Toxic Avenger held its world premiere at Fantastic Fest 2023 last week, and the reception was quite positive. Yet we still had not seen more than a couple of pics and a teaser poster from the film outside the fest. That is until today. The Red Band trailer for the film is now online, thanks to IGN. Starring Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon, the film is directed by Macon Blair. Many worried about whether the spirit of the Troma original not being present should have their fears assuaged by watching the carnage down below.
Fans Have Huge Expectations For The Toxic Avenger's Return
The film follows the story of struggling everyman-janitor Winston Gooze, who is transformed by a horrible toxic accident into a new evolution of hero: THE TOXIC AVENGER! Now, with super-human strength and wielding a glowing mop for his unconventional weapon, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry corporate tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.
Here is the problem with all this: we still have absolutely no idea how we will get to see this. No release date or release plan has been revealed to the public. Maybe they plan to tour the US and show Toxic Avenger one screen at a time. Perhaps they are going to never release it. Any news on this should be coming soon, especially now that we have a trailer to watch, but I am surprised that they didn't reveal their details with this trailer drop.
In any case, when they do reveal those details, we will bring them to you. Many of us have been waiting for this film, and hopefully, they won't keep it from us for much longer.