Toxic Avenger Red Band Trailer Finally Posted Online, Watch It Here

The film follows the story of struggling everyman-janitor Winston Gooze, who is transformed by a horrible toxic accident into a new evolution of hero: THE TOXIC AVENGER! Now, with super-human strength and wielding a glowing mop for his unconventional weapon, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry corporate tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.

Here is the problem with all this: we still have absolutely no idea how we will get to see this. No release date or release plan has been revealed to the public. Maybe they plan to tour the US and show Toxic Avenger one screen at a time. Perhaps they are going to never release it. Any news on this should be coming soon, especially now that we have a trailer to watch, but I am surprised that they didn't reveal their details with this trailer drop.

In any case, when they do reveal those details, we will bring them to you. Many of us have been waiting for this film, and hopefully, they won't keep it from us for much longer.