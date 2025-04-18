Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: Tim Allen Says It Is "A Lot About Jessie"

Toy Story 5 star Tim Allen can't tell us much about the film, but he says, "It's a lot about Jessie." The film will be released on June 19, 2026.

Article Summary Tim Allen hints Toy Story 5 focuses on Jessie, with an epic opening scene featuring Buzz Lightyear.

The film reunites the beloved duo Woody and Buzz as they face thrilling new adventures.

Details on Toy Story 5 remain scarce, but we could see updates from the Annecy Film Festival.

Pixar's Toy Story 5 officially releases in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Toy Story 5 is still a ways away, and we have a whole other Pixar movie in June to see and love on before it is released, but there is no denying the place these films have in some people's hearts. They changed lives in many different ways and introduced the world to Pixar. Once the fourth movie cracked a billion at the box office, we all knew that another film would likely happen because that's how these things go. We still don't know much about it, and it will be discussed at the Annecy Film Festival later this summer, but anything that we do know seems to be coming from one source: star Tim Allen. Allen has been involved with the franchise since the beginning, but that's the beautiful thing about voiceover and animation; you aren't constrained by the inevitable passage of time. Allen is on a new comedy tour, but while speaking to WIBV, he teased a bit about who the film's central figure will be and a bit about the film's beginning.

"I can tell you it's a lot about Jessie," he said. "Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there's an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can't give you much more."

Perhaps we'll get some more information about Toy Story 5 from Annecy, but the movie is still a year away, so if we end up walking away empty-handed for a long time, no one should be surprised.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time around, it's Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris, and produced by Jessica Choi, Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.

