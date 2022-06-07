Nope Character Posters Released, New Trailer This Week

Nope, the latest film from Jordan Peele and shrouded in some mystery still, released five new character posters ahead of a new trailer this week to play in front of Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead," Mayhem), Keke Palmer ("Scream"), Michael Wincott (The Crow), Barbie Ferreira and Brandon Perea. This will be the first Peele film released for IMAX, and Universal has big, big hopes for this one as far as box office is concerned. You can see the five new posters below.

Nope Is The Horror Event Of The Summer. Or Is It Sci-Fi?

"What's a bad miracle?" Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide."

Jordan Peele putting his own unique spin on the summer blockbuster is enough to put my in the theater anyway, but there are still questions about this one. Is it aliens as it looks like? We saw the flying saucer in the tv spot recently, but it can't be that simple can it? With Peele, expect the unexpected always, so my guess is that while aliens might be involved, it won't be that simple. We will all find out together when Nope opens in theaters on July 22nd.