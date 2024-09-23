Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Transformers | Tagged: Transformers One

Transformers One Director: "There's Definitely More Story To Tell"

Transformers One director Josh Cooley sees the potential for sequels and says, "There's definitely more story to tell."

Transformers One struggled at the box office this weekend, with low attendance similar to TMNT: Mutant Mayhem.

Paramount's efforts to elevate animation quality after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse aren't getting audience recognition.

The film’s future depends on its performance in upcoming weeks, especially with family-friendly alternatives like The Wild Robot.

Transformers One was released this weekend, and much like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, not enough of you went to see it, and that should be rectified immediately. When Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came out, it was like all other studios took note that they couldn't phone it in anymore and had to step it up if they wanted to succeed. No one has taken that to heart more than Paramount, and they aren't being rewarded for it, which isn't fun. Perhaps this film will find an audience throughout the next couple of weeks, along with The Wild Robot, because kids can't see Joker: Folie à Deux, the next big release. If more people go and see this film, there is the potential for more, and director Josh Cooley is already talking about it. However, we'll drop a spoiler warning, so if you haven't seen the movie, which, judging by the box office, you didn't, fix that and come back afterward. Those of you with good taste, we'll see you after the gallery of pretty images.

Transformers One is essentially a feature-length breakdown of the friendship between Orion Pax and D-16 before they become Optimus Prime and Megatron. Centering that friendship breakdown and showing how they end up going in two different directions theologically is very X-Men of them, and the movie is better for it. It ends with Orion becoming Optimus and obtaining the Matrix of Leadership. He officially calls the Transformers, which he aligned with the Autobots. However, if you stay through the credits, you will see that D-16 has also fully embraced his new persona as he riles up his new followers as Megatron. If you know anything about Transformers lore, then you know that things are about to get ugly on Cybertron, literally and figuratively, as Cooley explained to The Wrap in a recent interview.

"There's definitely more story to tell," Cooley said."We're used to seeing the story begin once the planet's dying and they leave for Earth, so there's a whole war that happens once they break apart and once they leave the planet. So there's a lot more story to tell there, and it could be really fun."

Paramount believed in Mutant Mayhem enough to look beyond a not-so-great box office and see the potential on the horizon, so there is a chance they could do the same here. However, the studio is not doing well these days, and they really needed a win with Transformers One. The film didn't flop, but it hasn't done well either, and it will be a real shame to see this particular line of storytelling abandoned before this next generation of kids even gets the opportunity to fall in love with it.

Transformers One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and forever changed the fate of Cybertron. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 aka Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, with Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley will direct it, and the film will be released on September 20, 2024.

