Trap: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for M. Night Shyamalan's new film, Trap, have officially gone on sale, and a new behind-the-scenes featurette has been released.

2024 has been a bit of an up-and-down year for Warner Bros. On the one hand, they have massive hits like Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. On the other hand, they have had some pretty big misses like The Watchers and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, so inconsistency is the name of the game. They have another movie coming out next month, which could have some big market appeal if it finds an audience and is good. Trap is another film from M. Night Shyamalan, and when his movies are good, they tend to be pretty damn good. This one has an idea that taps into the idea of concert culture, pop stars, and true crime, and if you've spent any time on TikTok, those two overlap way more than you would think. Tickets for Trap went on sale today, and Fandango also shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Trap: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a new experience in the world of M. Night Shyamalan— Trap —featuring performances by rising music star Saleka Shyamalan. A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider. The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me by Your Name). The production designer is Debbie de Villa (The Hating Game). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk, and the music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (Knock at the Cabin). The music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (Old); the costume designer is Caroline Duncan (Old). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (Asteroid City).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Blinding Edge Pictures Production, An M. Night Shyamalan Film: Trap. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on August 9, 2024, and internationally beginning on 1 August 2024.

