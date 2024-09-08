Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Feature Film, J-Pop, pop idol, Sony Entertainment, Trapezium

Trapezium: Tickets for J-Pop Idol Anime Movie Now Available

Trapezium, the anime movie adaptation of a novel about the rise of a J-Pop idol, gets a one-day only theatrical release on September 18th

Article Summary Tickets for the J-Pop idol anime movie Trapezium are now available in the U.S. and Canada.

Trapezium follows Yu Azuma's journey to create an idol girl group amidst various challenges.

Directed by Masahiro Shinohara, produced by Cloverworks, featuring VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei's theme song.

Trapezium will be in theaters for one-day-only on September 18 with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Crunchyroll announced that tickets for the idol-driven, coming-of-age film Trapezium are now on sale and unveiled the official trailer for audiences in the United States and Canada. Trapezium follows Yu Azuma's journey as she pursues her goal of starting an idol girl group, exploring the challenges they face and the lessons of friendship while navigating the idol phenomenon.

Trapezium: Rise of a Pop Idol

Driven by an unwavering passion for becoming an idol, Yu Azuma, a first-year student at Joshu East High School, embarks on a journey to form an idol group. To make her dream a reality, she recruits one girl from each of her region's four high schools, located to the north, east, south, and west, and finds her three soon-to-be fellow group members.

Ranko Katori, a sophisticated second-year student at Holy Teneritas Southern Girls' Academy, with a distinctive curly hairstyle and admiration for Ochofujin ("Madame Butterfly"). Kurumi Taiga, a student at West Tech Vocational High School, who wears cute, oversized jackets with long sleeves and dreams of winning the championship at a robotics competition. And Mika Kamei, a student who also hails from Joshu North High School, is known for being a kind-hearted girl and for her dedication to volunteering.

With the help of Shinji Kudo, Yu's "collaborator" and confidante, these four young girls set off on the road to stardom as "Compass Rose," but once pressures of their newfound fame and demands come into play, the girls question if all of this work is worth it. Doubt creeps into the group's aspirations, and they must face decisions that will shape their destiny in the competitive world of show business. Yu is left unable to understand why anyone would want to give up their life in the spotlight.

Adapted from Kazumi Takayama's novel Trapezium (Da Vinch / KADOKAWA), the film is produced by Cloverworks and directed by Masahiro Shinohara. The film's theme song, "It's Nothing" or "Nanmonai," is performed by VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei and sakuma.

Trapezium is distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. It will be released on September 18th for one day only in select theaters. The film will only be available in Japanese with English subtitles. Tickets are now available from Fandango.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!