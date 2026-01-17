Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Tom Blyth

Tom Blyth Reveals His Stance on a Possible Return to The Hunger Games

Tom Blyth says he would “absolutely” return as Coriolanus Snow if Suzanne Collins ever writes another Hunger Games story in his timeline.

Blyth confirms he will not appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping releasing in 2026.

He remains open to returning if Suzanne Collins writes another Hunger Games novel set in Snow's timeline.

Blyth praises the franchise’s cast and crew, expressing excitement to see new Hunger Games stories thrive.

Tom Blyth's role as young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes made him one of the clear breakout stars of the franchise's new era. Especially considering that the 2023 prequel, which outlined Snow's climb from struggling Capitol student to future Games mastermind, earned more than $300 million worldwide, essentially proving that there is still plenty of interest in Panem stories beyond Katniss. So, when the next film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, was announced, it was natural for fans to wonder if Blyth might find a way back into the series, especially as rumors spread about legacy characters and surprise cameos. However, when Ralph Fiennes was confirmed to be playing an older President Snow, we obviously got our answer.

Now, the actor is making it clear that he is not involved in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, even if he has not fully closed the door on Snow.

Hunger Games Star Remains Open to Returning for More Snow Stories

Speaking with Decider, Blyth said he is sitting this one out for now but would happily revisit that era if author Suzanne Collins ever decides to go back. He tells the outlet, "Who knows if it's the end of Coriolanus's story, in terms of my track. We always take Suzanne Collins as lead. Lionsgate doesn't make the films without her making the book first. If she decides to go back and revisit my timeline, then I would absolutely get involved. And if not, I am the biggest fan of all those people, and it's really nice to watch them thrive."

Sunrise on the Reaping tells a different kind of origin story. Set 24 years before the first Hunger Games film and about 40 years after Songbirds and Snakes, the movie centers on Haymitch Abernathy's brutal run through the 50th Hunger Games, the infamous second Quarter Quell that forces each district to send double the usual number of tributes. Joseph Zada leads the cast as Haymitch, joined by Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Elle Fanning as a young Effie Trinket, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, and Fiennes as President Snow. Francis Lawrence returns to direct.

So while audiences will not see Blyth's blond Snow in this particular chapter, his version of the character clearly still means a lot to him, and he sounds ready to come back if Collins ever writes another story in that timeline. Until then, Sunrise on the Reaping will shift the focus to Haymitch's Games when it arrives in theaters on November 20, 2026.

