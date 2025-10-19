Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, tron, Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares Star Discusses the Dillingers' Generational Villainy

Gillian Anderson breaks down the Dillinger family’s reputation in Tron: Ares, and how that history shapes Julian’s choices.

Tron has finally returned via Tron: Ares after a fairly long hiatus for the popular sci-fi franchise. And, even if this chapter isn't a contender to be the franchise's most popular or successful story of the bunch, it still offers a few sharp edges, from striking special effects to character dynamics that complicate the shiny surfaces. One of those key dynamics? The return of the Dillinger bloodline.

Now, in a recent interview, Tron: Ares star Gillian Anderson (who plays Julian Dillinger's mother) discussed the family's status as "villains" and how it comes across on-screen.

Gillian Anderson on Playing a Dillinger in Tron: Ares

Anderson tells Screen Rant, "Whether [Julian has] known it or not, historically the Dillingers have not been completely morally sound in their actions. That must vibrate somewhere in the family history and dynamics he will have had. For me to have taken over the company and run it for 10 years and brought it up to where it sits profitability-wise means that I probably wasn't very present. And so having a present mom around who, particularly, is maybe not very affectionate anyway, might be a little bit damaging and concerning, and it is clear even in their first exchange that there are certain expectations that she has on him that might be hard to maintain."

At the box office, Tron: Ares opened to a lackluster weekend domestically, with just under $35 million and a global haul of $60 million. While the numbers don't sound entirely horrible, what makes that slightly disappointing is the film's reported production budget of $180 million, which lands in the costly sci-fi range for an established IP under Disney. So, needless to say, the film won't be a major success story for the studio by the time its theatrical run comes to an end.

The plot of Tron: Ares follows a breakthrough that pulls a powerful program (Ares) into the real world. The film's cast includes Jared Leto as Ares, Greta Lee as Eve Kim, Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger, and Anderson as Elisabeth Dillinger, with Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, and Jeff Bridges returning as Kevin Flynn. Joachim Rønning directs, leaning into crisp production design, sleek costuming, and the franchise's signature light play (with a twist) to keep the Grid's DNA alive in a physical setting.

If you're a dedicated sci-fi fan or a longtime Tron supporter, make sure to check out Tron: Ares in theaters now.

