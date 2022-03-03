Turning Red: BTS Featurette, Poster, New Clip, & 4*Town's Full Single

It really is a shame that Pixar appears to be the studio that has drawn the shortest stick when it comes to the theatrical versus. streaming conversation. While it makes sense why Disney decided to move Turning Red to streaming, even more so when the numbers for Encanto and how it did versus streaming and theatrical release, it's still a shame that we haven't seen a Pixar movie in theaters since Onward. This writer has seen Turning Red and while I can't give you my full reaction for a couple of days, I did post on Twitter that I really enjoyed it. The marketing has felt a little low key for this movie, but there have been a couple of things released in the last few days including a featurette, a poster, a clip that is going to make any of the women who watch it probably have a flashback, and a full release of one of the songs from 4*Town, the fictional boyband that our heroine is obsessed with. The song is a bop as are the other songs that were specifically recorded for this movie.

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins "Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.