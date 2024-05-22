Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, Twister, Twisters

Twister Coming To 4K Blu-ray July 9th, Just Before Twisters

Ahead of the release of Twisters in theaters, the original 1996 thrill-ride is getting a 4K Blu-ray release on July 9th.

Article Summary 'Twister' is re-released on 4K Blu-ray on July 9th, just before its sequel.

The 1996 hit starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton was first on DVD ever.

Special features include a new documentary on the film's enduring legacy.

Soundtrack nostalgia for fans, with the return of Van Halen's hit song.

Twister is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray on July 9th, just before the sequel drops in theaters. The 1996 blockbuster starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, Lois Smith, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, Todd Field, and Jeremy Davies grossed $495 million that summer and was a full-blown phenomenon. That it took almost 30 years for a sequel to be made is amazing. The features list is strong, with things that have been released previously, as well as a new featurette on the film's legacy. Here is a fun fact: did you know that in 1997, this was the first film ever released on DVD? Awesome. Below is the cover for the 4K.

Twister 4K Blu-ray Details

Don't breathe! Don't look back! Just run for your life when a destructive force of nature comes howling straight toward you, destroying everything in its path – when you're running from a Twister. Academy Award winner Helen Hunt stars as Dr. Jo Thornton-Harding, who, as a small girl, watched her father sucked to his death from her family's storm cellar by a massive tornado. Now a storm chaser, a scientist who risks her life to study the dark side of nature by taking her data-transmitting instruments directly into the path of a deadly storm, Jo chases the largest tornado ever to strike Oklahoma as her marriage implodes, and rival scientists will stop at nothing to steal her breakthrough.

Here is the list of special features:

The Legacy of Twister – Taken by the Wind (NEW)

Chasing the Storm: Twister Revisited

Anatomy of a Twister

The Making of Twister

Van Halen Music Video – Humans Being

Commentary by director Jan de Bont and visual effects supervisor Stefen Fangmeier

Man, I constantly cranked that Van Halen song when I was a kid. I have been obsessed with this movie for years, and the fact that another one is coming in two months blows my mind. Off to Spotify to crank this soundtrack.

