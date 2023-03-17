Twisters Adds Daisy Edgar-Jones To Cast Of Reboot Daisy Edgar-Jones is about to sign on to star in the Twister sequel Twisters for Universal, from Minari director Lee Isaac Chung.

Twisters is the upcoming Universal sequel of sorts to the 1996 smash hit Twister, and it looks like they have found their star. Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where The Crawdads Sing) is in talks to star in the film, which is not actually a sequel but a full reboot that will apparently not bring back any of the stars or characters from the first film. Minari director Lee Isaac Chung will be behind the camera, working off a script from Mark L. Smith. Frank Marshall will produce, which is kinda fun since his wife, Kathleen Kennedy, was a producer of the first film. THR had the report of the casting.

Twisters Is Such A Stupid Name

Back when this was first announced, they were whistling a different tune: "Sources said that the hope is to bring Helen Hunt back, with a drama that focuses on the daughter she had with the character played by the late Bill Paxton. She has caught the storm chasing bug her parents had." That first Twister film scored $494 million worldwide and was a huge deal in the home market as well when it was released on VHS. Boy, typing that last sentence makes me feel pretty old. There have been sequel talk for years on this one, and one fears that they may have waited for a tad too long. Especially since Paxton, the heart and star of that first film, is now gone. Guess they must have changed their minds about the story.

But severe weather got way more out of hand than in 1996, and the kind of story they would want to build around a sequel to Twister could be very timely. No doubt there would be climate change messages abound there, which can be a good thing. Sadly, we are in a much worse position than we were when the first film came out as far as dealing with severe weather is concerned. Twisters is looking at starting production shortly—plenty of time to change that name as well.