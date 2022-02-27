Uncharted Continues To Impress At The Box Office, Still Number One

Uncharted continues to prove that Tom Holland may just be one of the biggest stars in the world. The video game adaptation took in $23.5 million, a modest -47% drop in its second weekend. That is a great hold in this climate and brings its total to $83.3 million after two weeks. Worldwide, it has taken in $225 million. Expect a sequel announcement soon, I would think. Smart of Sony to open this in a wide-open February, as the old "nothing makes money in January or February" narrative continues to prove false.

Uncharted Now Gets Out Of The Way Of The Batman

Almost as impressive as Uncharted, and maybe actually more impressive actually, was Dog. Again in second place, the Channing Tatum film scored another $10.1 million, bringing it to $30 million after two weeks. A pleasant surprise for sure. After the top two, it was pretty much the same as last week; only the overall box office was down -67% from last year. Spidey took third with $5.75 million, followed by Death On The Nile in fourth with $4.5 million. Rounding out the top five was Jackass Forever with $3.1 million. Foo Fighters horror-comedy Studio 666 underwhelmed with $1.5 million, though that one will have long legs on digital services forever, really.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five For February 25th:

Uncharted- $23.5 million Dog- $10.1 million Spider-Man: No Way Home- $5.75 million Death On The Nile- $4.5 million Jackass Forever- $4.5 million

Next week, The Batman opens and will open huge. $100 million is pretty much guaranteed, but how far over that will it get? Nobody expects less, but this one might have to rely a bit on word of mouth. Some of us at BC have seen it already, so look for our reviews throughout the week. I will guess it settles in at $118 million to start.