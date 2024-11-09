Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: film, netflix, under paris, under paris 2

Under Paris Star Confirms Details About the Upcoming Sequel

The star of the recent Netflix shark disaster film Under Paris confirms that a sequel will begin filming in September of 2025.

Article Summary Under Paris star Bérénice Bejo confirms filming of sequel "Under the Seine 2" in September 2025.

Directed by Xavier Gens, Under Paris is praised for its environmental themes and action sequences.

The original film follows marine biologist Sophia Assalas battling a giant shark in Paris.

Bejo teases the sequel as a very different film but promises the return of the shark theme.

Under Paris (Sous la Seine) is a 2024 French action-horror disaster film directed by Xavier Gens. It recently earned praise for its environmental themes and campy action sequences and became a decent hit for Netflix. In fact, some critics have even drawn comparisons to classics like Jaws and even the more over-the-top Sharknado series, which are two different (but still successful) ends of the spectrum.

The film is set from the perspective of a marine biologist named Sophia Assalas (played by Bérénice Bejo), with the plot beginning near the Great Pacific garbage patch, where Sophia and her team are searching for a tagged shortfin mako shark named Lilith. The situation takes a deadly turn when Lilith, having grown significantly larger, attacks and kills several team members, including Sophia's husband. Three years later, Sophia, now working at an aquarium in Paris, learns that Lilith has traveled up the River Seine and is seemingly trapped in the city. With the city's triathlon approaching, Sophia teams up with police diver Adil (played by Nassim Lyes) to stop the shark before it causes more destruction.

Now, much to our surprise, the film is already getting a sequel slated to go into production next year. Here's what we know so far.

Under Paris Star Says a Sequel is Coming

In a recent interview with the LA Tribune, Bejo, the star of the film, revealed that a sequel is in the works. The actor tells the outlet, "In September 2025, we will shoot Under the Seine 2." Bejo then teases, "It will not be a simple sequel. It is another film, very different… but still with a shark."

The cast of the first film includes Bejo as Sophia Assalas, Lyes as Adil, Léa Léviant as Mika, and Anne Marivin as the Mayor of Paris. Anything else beyond Bejo's return remains unknown, so we'll just have to wait and see more details about its potential plot and cast.

Are you intrigued by the idea of Under Paris 2?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!