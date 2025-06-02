Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, M3gan 2.0, universal

M3GAN 2.0: Check Out The Final Trailer Before June 27 Release Date

The final trailer for M3GAN 2.0 has been released. The highly anticipated sequel will be released in theaters on June 27.

Article Summary The final trailer for M3GAN 2.0 is out now, teasing more action and humor ahead of the June 27 release date.

M3GAN 2.0 ups the ante with new threats as military-grade A.I. Amelia challenges our favorite killer doll.

The sequel leans heavily into sci-fi and comedy, evoking strong Terminator 2 vibes with its wild premise.

M3GAN returns with upgrades, promising an over-the-top showdown between two deadly artificial intelligences.

M3GAN 2.0 tickets are on sale, and Blumhouse released a new, final trailer for the film this afternoon. This is part of one last push to really get people on board with M3gan's return. The film stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis, Ivanna Sakhno, Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement. Director Gerald Johnstone is back behind the camera, and Jason Blum and James Wan are back as producers.

M3GAN Learns To Love Humans

Two years after the first film, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, creator Gemma (Allison Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma's niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma's overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for her has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno; Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia's self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around. With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.

If that first film gave off serious Child's Play vibes, this one is giving Terminator 2. Everyone can see that, right? I am happy they are leaning more into comedy with this one; it barely looks like a horror film. Does it try too hard in some spots of the trailer? For sure. Does it also look like a ton of fun and a wacky time at the movies? Hell yes.

M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27, which also happens to be this writer's birthday. What a gift.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!