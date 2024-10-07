Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: Colleen Hoover, Reminders Of Him, universal

Colleen Hoover's Reminders Of Him Greenlit By Universal For 2026

Universal has set a February 13th, 2026 release date for their adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel Reminders Of Him.

Article Summary Universal Pictures to release Colleen Hoover's Reminders Of Him in 2026.

Reminders Of Him follows the success of It Ends With Us adaptation.

No director or cast attached yet, anticipation builds for adaptations.

Colleen Hoover's books capture hearts, dominating Hollywood and readers.

Colleen Hoover is Hollywood's new go-to author. After the wild success of It Ends With Us this fall, Universal has set a February 13th, 2026, release date for an adaptation of her novel Reminders Of Him. No director or star is currently attached to the film, according to Deadline, but I am sure they won't have an issue filling those spots. The novel has sold over 6.5 million copies worldwide. It Ends With Us starred Blake Lively and was directed by Justin Baldoni, who also starred. The film was one of the year's biggest success stories, grossing $344 million worldwide.

Colleen Hoover Takes Over Hollywood

Here is the plot of the Colleen Hoover book: After serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake, Kenna Rowan returns to the town where it all went wrong, hoping to reunite with her four-year-old daughter. But the bridges Kenna burned are proving impossible to rebuild. Everyone in her daughter's life is determined to shut Kenna out, no matter how hard she works to prove herself. The only person who hasn't closed the door on her completely is Ledger Ward, a local bar owner and one of the few remaining links to Kenna's daughter. But if anyone were to discover how Ledger is slowly becoming an important part of Kenna's life, both would risk losing the trust of everyone important to them. The two form a connection despite the pressure surrounding them, but as their romance grows, so does the risk. Kenna must find a way to absolve the mistakes of her past in order to build a future out of hope and healing.

Get ready for a ton of Colleen Hoover, everyone. It feels like Hollywood falls in love with an author every few years, and Hoover is the latest. She has a very large online reader base, which translated into box office dollars this year, and studios took notice. More on this one will be revealed later.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!