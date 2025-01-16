Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged:

Until Dawn: Official Trailer & 5 Images Tease One Hell Of a Time Loop

Sony has released the official trailer and five images for the Until Dawn movie, which will be released on April 25, 2025.

The trailer provides an idea of the plot without spoiling much, appealing even to those not familiar with horror games.

The movie promises a wild time loop where characters relive a killer's pursuit, each cycle more terrifying than the last.

Speculation arises on how well the game translates to film, sparking interest among fans and moviegoers alike.

Sony and ScreenGems have released the official trailer and five images for the big-screen adaptation of Until Dawn. As someone who didn't play the game and hardly knew anything about the concept, this trailer does a pretty good job of telling me what's going on without spoiling too much. This seems like one of those ideas where things just go buckwild insane by the end, which is always fun, even for those of us who aren't super into horror. This does seem more like a jumpscare type of horror, which, personally, isn't my thing, but I want to know what fans of the games think of this. Does this seem promising to you as an adaptation? Because just as a movie concept, this looks solid to me, but who knows what is getting lost in the interactive to inactive medium translation?

Until Dawn: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they're forced to relive the nightmare again and again – only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.

Until Dawn, directed by David F. Sandberg, stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare. It will be released on April 25, 2025.

