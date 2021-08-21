Vacation Friends: John Cena On How Big A Party Animal He Is

Vacation Friends debuts on Hulu Friday and stars John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Yvonne Orji, and Lil Rey Howery as couples who meet on vacation and let loose together. Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) are then horrified when Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner) show up uninvited to their wedding to keep the party going. The raunch is on full display, which is nothing new for Cena after starring roles in films like Blockers. During a recent press conference, he was asked how much he may be like his character Ron.

Cena Has Been Playing Ron In WWE For Years, Well Before Vacation Friends

"I think as performers, we always try to take either extensions of ourselves or possibly the opposite of our personality. Now, if you see Ron and you see me, Ron's probably not gonna wear a waistcoat and a half Winsor. I think the characteristics that I find in Ron is the ability to be present, the ability to be in the now, and the ability to enjoy the-the journey of life. And I think he's very emotionally connected to who he is. He's not ashamed to be who he is. And he certainly is the captain of the ship when it comes to having a good time."

As far as Ron and Kyla in real life and what it would be like to meet them in real life: "I just think to take the experience in. I believe that respect is a boomerang, and you get what you give. So I don't think there's anything truly disrespectful about the two of them; they just operate under a construct that doesn't necessarily adhere to what we think is, like, structural society. They're fast and loose, and they really enjoy the present, and that's a very rare commodity. I mean, I've met people like them in real life and had a blast. So I would… I don't know if I'd ride that wave. I don't know how far I'd go with 'em, but I certainly would enjoy their company. "

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vacation Friends | Red Band Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cKWKyh6d1k)

Vacation Friends will arrive on Hulu on Friday, August 27th.