Vacation Friends: Flipping The Usual Expectations On Their Ear

Vacation Friends debuts on Hulu Friday and stars John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Yvonne Orji, and Lil Rey Howery as couples who meet on vacation and let loose together. Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) are then horrified when Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner) show up uninvited to their wedding to keep the party going. The raunch is on full display, but one thing the film does, to the delight of Howery, is flip the script on how racial stereotypes usually play out on screen, as he said during a recent press conference for the film.

Vacation Friends Does A Good Job Of This, He Is Right

"One thing I think that's one of the things that's smart about this, when we see some of the events we do in the movie, for the wedding, things like that, it's stuff you don't normally see black people doing. I think that's what I love about this movie; it's more or less about humanizing everybody; this is just making all of us human. I love the fact that like Meredith [Hagner]'s character, where like she's just comfortable around whomever. And I think that's the cool thing we did with this more than anything. I've watched this movie way too many times 'cause I still got the link. I like the fact that it's just a human story, and we just happen to be black. That's what I love. I don't think it was like; there's a social message. It's just like, nah, if you just make it a human story and people of colour, the majority of the main characters you see, like, that's how you do that. It just we made everybody human in this story, and I think that's what's dope about it."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: VACATION FRIENDS Official Trailer (2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxsddiwP-ec)

Vacation Friends will arrive on Hulu on Friday, August 27th.