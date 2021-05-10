Venom 2 Poster Revealed, Director Andy Serkis Breaks Trailer Down

With Sony Pictures' release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, we also got the sequel's first poster showing off the title character wrapped up against the film's antagonist Carnage in a point-of-view shot tweeting with the words "Opening wide only in theaters September 24. #Venom: Let There Be Carnage". Credited on the poster, the studio offered a minimalist approach with stars Tom Hardy, as Eddie Brock/Venom, and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kassidy/Carnage.

Director Andy Serkis spoke to IGN, breaking down the trailer, offering more context into what's teased. When talking about Kassidy and how he transitioned from his red curls as revealed in the end credits scene in the 2018 film to his more straightened cropped look, he said, "We wanted to give a sense that he's been in there for some time and that he's gone through various changes. We wanted to strip away all of that so that we could really see what's going on with the darkness of the character." Also established in the trailer is Eddie and Cletus' existing relationship and why the former reporter is the condemned murderer, he'll talk to. "It seems that, from the way that we lead into this story, they have formed some sort of relationship, and he's the only person that Kasady will talk to," Serkis said. "And it's because there's something in both of their personalities. In fact, there's a similarity in that they've both had strange upbringings with strange relationships with their parents and their families. There's sort of an inherent loneliness that they both recognize in each other."

In the comics, it was established that Carnage was born from Venom as a symbiote offspring. As the Venom tempered his own murderous rage, Carnage broke off, leaving behind any further inhibitions. As far as the Easter Eggs left behind in the trailer from previous Spider-Man canon and The Avengers, Serkis acknowledged the characters, Venom's characters, haven't had any interaction with the Spider-Man universe or greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Exclusive Trailer Breakdown with Director Andy Serkis (https://youtu.be/d2a04cWnfzo)

"Obviously, there are links between Venom and Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe and the Spider-Man story, but in this, we're treating this very much as it's his own world; the Venom story is his own world," Serkis says. "There are nods and little moments just like this, the newspaper Daily Bugle, of course, but on the whole, he's unaware, they're unaware, at this point of other characters like Spider-Man. So that's the way we've chosen to play this particular episode of the movie, but well, we'll wait and see what little things you can pick out of it." We'll see how open the sandbox goes when Let There Be Carnage, which also stars Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham, Naomie Harris, and Reid Scott, comes to theatres this fall.