Venom Cameos In Amazing Spidey #299 At Auction Today At Heritage

Heritage Auctions Sponsored Post

Venom makes his first appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #300, according to everyone you ask, but does he? The age-old debate can be opened again because I am genuinely curious as to why it is not #299. To me, the first appearance of a character is when we get a full shot of them, and we learn their name. Both of those things happen on the last page of Amazing Spider-Man #299. So why does everyone think #300 is the first appearance? Up for auction today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC graded 9.0 copy of this book. Starting to really climb; it is only sitting at $62 right now, very affordable for an important Venom book no matter how you feel about the question asked here. Check it out below.

What Really Is Venom's First Appearance?

"The Amazing Spider-Man #299 (Marvel, 1988) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages. Venom cameo (his first time in costume). Chance appearance. Todd McFarlane cover and art. Overstreet 2020 VF/NM 9.0 value = $53; NM- 9.2 value = $75. CGC census 4/21: 416 in 9.0, 3819 higher. Spider-Man must rescue Chance from the merciless white-collar survivalists known as the Life Foundation! And that's just the beginning! Revealed at last — the astonishing identity of the super-villain who can slip past Spidey's spider-sense! The second you see him, you'll know why!"

Honestly, as a person who runs a comic shop, I will always pay more for a #300 than a #299. But I will never really get why. To me, this is Venom's first appearance, just like Hulk #180 is Wolverine's first appearance. No matter how you feel, this is a ket book at a very affordable price. Go here to bid on it, Venom fans, and while you are there, go ahead and check out all the books taking bids today. There are some real deals to be had on some really nice books.