Venom is Getting New Marvel Replica Head Kit From LEGO

LEGO is back with another replica head kit as they continue to expand their Marvel Comics collection. Joining his unconventional and murderous offspring Carnage, the King in Black himself, Venom has arrived. Coming in at 565 pieces, Marvel fans will be able to build this iconic symbiote with his classic razor teeth look. Standing 7" high, fans will be able to build this alien's head with his unique features like his oversized jaw, extended tongue, and devilish eyes. All of this is placed on top of a Marvel Comics display base, capturing all the deadly detail; venom collectors will not want to miss out on this unique LEGO set. The Venom Replica Head LEGO set is expected to release on April 26, 2021, here for $59.99. Build can also check out some of the other amazing LEGO replica helmets and heads from Marvel and Star Wars here.

"Stretch your construction skills and capture forever the distinctive, razor-toothed features of an iconic Marvel super villain with LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Venom (76187). Fans of Venom and the Spider-Man movies will relish a rewarding building experience as they recreate the authentic features of the gruesome alien symbiote. The oversized jaw packed with dagger-like teeth, the long, twisting tongue, and the low, black brow combine to create an unmissable display piece. With a stylish name plaque attached to the sturdy base, this remarkable model will look even more impressive displayed alongside other LEGO comic-book creations."

"Escape the busy world and rediscover the joy of creative construction with adult LEGO building sets. Satisfying to build and stunning to display, adult LEGO kits make great birthday gifts, Christmas presents and personal treats for anyone interested in model making or comic-book culture."

The iconic alien creature, with its dagger-like teeth and long, twisting tongue, stands on a sturdy base with a stylish name plaque attached.

This collectible piece of Marvel movie memorabilia will provide joy and satisfaction long after the hands-on, creative construction work is over.

Measuring over 7 in. (19 cm) high, 3 in. (9 cm) wide and 7 in. (19 cm) deep, this striking model is sure to generate attention and interest, whether displayed in your home or workplace.

This collectible Venom display model provides stress-relieving escapism as the fascinating recreation emerges from the 565 LEGO® bricks.

