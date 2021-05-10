Venom: Let There Be Carnage First Trailer Released

The last thing we heard about the sequel to Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was that the film would be delayed yet again. But now here's some good news: Sony has just released the first trailer for the film — which is now scheduled to hit theaters on September 24 of this year. Venom: Let There Be Carnage has Tom Hardy returning to the title role from the original, which took in over $800 million at the worldwide box office. Joining him in the film is Woody Harrelson, who made a brief cameo at the end of the first film as Cletus Kasady. Of course, we know from the comic books that Kasady eventually Carnage, an offspring of Venom. Andy Serkis is directing the sequel.

As my colleague Jeremy Konrad told you recently:

Venom against Carnage is a film smackdown fans have been clamoring to see for years and years at this point. Two of Spider-Man's biggest foes, the 90's creations, are arguably the two biggest comic villains created in the last 20 years. Many fans were hoping for Carnage to appear in the first film, but instead, they set up Eddie Brock in San Francisco and introduced moviegoers to the weird world of symbiotes a little slower. Hardy was the best part of the film, which was very divisive between critics and fans. Fans thought the symbiote scenes and manic performance of Hardy were great, while critics felt the tone was completely off, and the action, especially at the end of the film, was confusing and hard to follow. We shall see if they do a better job with this one on September 24th.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE – Official Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ezfi6FQ8Ds)

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Directed by: Andy Serkis

Screenplay by: Kelly Marcel

Story by: Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel

Based on the Marvel Comics

Cast:

Tom Hardy

Michelle Williams

Naomie Harris

Reid Scott

Stephen Graham

and Woody Harrelson

Posted in: Movies | Tagged: sony, venom