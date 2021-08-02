New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Brings The Symbiotes To Play

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally coming out this fall after being delayed multiple times. One could argue it might be the most anticipated film of the fall. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie, with Woody Harrelson joining him as fan-favorite symbiote Carnage. Also in the cast are Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis steps behind the director's chair for this one. Expect more buddy movie comedy from Eddie and Venom and lots and lots of symbiote action. Catch the new trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE – Official Trailer 2 (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FmWuCgJmxo)

Venom Is Here To Save The Box Office…

"Over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution."

The first Venom film didn't wow critics, but audiences responded well to it, sending it to a surprising $800 million box office. Most agreed in the fan community that they wanted to see Carnage on screen and that this was the way we were going to get it. And get it, we shall. I am excited to see what Serkis does behind the camera. Hopefully, he knows how to light a fight scene between two symbiotes, unlike in the first one.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated for a theatrical release in the United Kingdom on September 15 and then in the United States on September 24. This is a theatrical release only, which is not something that I ever thought would be needed to be pointed out.