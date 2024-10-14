Posted in: Movies, Sony, Venom | Tagged: venom: the last dance

Venom: The Last Dance – Knull Is A "Lurking Threat Behind The Danger"

Venom: The Last Dance director Kelly Marcel says that Knull "is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom's partnership."

Article Summary Director Kelly Marcel teases Knull's ominous role in Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom's final film introduces Knull as a lurking threat that tests Eddie and Venom's partnership.

There are other places the films could go while also closing the door on Eddie and Venom's story.

Knull's debut sets the stage for new challenges, while Eddie and Venom's relationship takes center stage.

While all eyes might be on Warner Bros. and how they fumbled the comic book movie ball so hard that it is probably an own goal at this point, Sony has a chance at redemption for its own goal coming out in just a couple of weeks. The fact that we live in a world with three Venom movies would be weird enough without addressing the tone change these films took after the first film was a success. When you think of a Venom film, Venom: The Last Dance, and its doomed love story, it is probably not what you had in mind. One character you might have had in mind showing up in a film like this is Knull. This was perhaps the biggest surprise for fans because there hadn't been any indication that the character would appear until he was teased in the trailer. There were also concerns because Knull is not exactly a threat that can be dealt with while also coming to terms with the fact that you're also in one of the weirdest comic book romances on the big screen in the last decade. Director Kelly Marcel is very much aware of the fact that Knull is not a one-and-done villain, as she explained to IGN, and while getting into some light spoilers, if you don't want to know anything, skip the next paragraph beyond the gallery of images.

"We're in spoiler territory now, and we hope some of the fun of watching this movie is not knowing what will happen, but trust me, we know full well how important Knull is to the fans, so just as we laid a foundation for Venom, we hope we are doing the same for Knull," Marcel explained. "The King in Black is way too powerful for "one and done". This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story. Marvel's greatest film villains are developed over time. Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom's partnership — but it's their relationship that remains the heart of this story."

Knull is a relatively new character in the Marvel Universe. He didn't make a full appearance until Venom Vol. 4 #3 in August 2018, though we saw him in Thor: God of Thunder #6 back in March 2013, though his identity was unrevealed. Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman created him, and he has a laundry list of powers. He's considered an Elder God, which is far beyond anything we've seen in Venom films. Venom: The Last Dance was always going to be the last outing for Eddie and Venom, with Marcel saying, "From the beginning, Tom and I always envisioned that this particular Eddie/Venom story would be told in three parts and the story arc would climax with the third film for reasons the movie will reveal."

However, Eddie's story ending doesn't mean the end of Venom. Flash Thompson and his Agent Venom storyline would be great to explore. You get to link superpowers to a veteran with PTSD and an amputation where he regains the limb he lost when he gets his powers. That would be a really interesting angle to explore and something that could be meaningful considering the implications for the disabled community. It sounds like Sony has plans for Venom and maybe other characters beyond Venom: The Last Dance, but we are going out with a bang. When Marcel was half-jokingly asked if the reason Anne Weying (Michelle Willams) isn't in this movie is because Eddie and Venom profess their love for each other, she replied, "Only half not joking in response, this story is really focused on Eddie and Venom and, shall we say, the "depth" of their relationship." When the subtext becomes text; we love to see it.

Venom: The Last Dance – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker. It will be released on October 25, 2024.

