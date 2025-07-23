Posted in: Movies, Shudder | Tagged: shudder, VHS Halloween

VHS Halloween Announced, Releasing On Shudder On October 3

Another installment in the popular Shudder franchise VHS has been announced. VHS Halloween will hit the streamer on October 3.

Article Summary VHS Halloween, the eighth entry in the found footage horror series, premieres on Shudder October 3.

This year's anthology features filmmakers like Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, and Paco Plaza.

The franchise continues to champion both established and emerging horror talent with creative freedom.

After last year's lukewarm Beyond, VHS Halloween promises a fresh, spooky holiday-themed revival.

VHS Halloween has been announced for this October, marking the continuation of the found footage horror franchise. This one has been a favorite for years, and has seen a who's who of horror's elite write and direct for the series. This year's crop of filmmakers includes Bryan M. Ferguson (Pumpkin Guts), Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks), Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman (Grummy), Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell), Paco Plaza (REC), and Anna Zlokovic (Appendage). "V/H/S has always been a springboard for new and up-and-coming filmmakers," actress Kate Siegel, who made her directorial debut in V/H/S/Beyond, told Variety. "It's a unique situation where you are part of a team, but you're also an individual, so you have the support of an established franchise, but their mission is to give new filmmakers creative control." This will be the eighth installment of the franchise.

VHS Halloween In Time For The Unholy Holiday

The franchise dates back to 2012. I won't lie; the first couple of VHS films are a bit of a tough watch. There is good content there, but it is marred by now problematic tones and scenes. Kudos to the producers for heading away from that kind of content and making this one of the better horror franchises of the modern era. VHS 84 and VHS 99 were really fun watches, but the last installment, Beyond, was a bit of a disappointment. With that talent behind the camera, none of us should be worried that will happen again, and I think the Halloween setting should lead to one of the coolest entries yet. I wonder why it took them so long to make that a theme. Never in my wildest thoughts did I think that this franchise would last as long as it has, single-handedly keeping this section of the horror genre alive.

VHS Halloween debuts on Shudder on October 3rd, just in time for Halloween viewings.

