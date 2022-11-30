Violent Night Releases Tomorrow Night, New Featurette Is Here

Violent Night debuted another featurette this morning, taking a look at the stunt work of the violent and action-packed holiday film. This is a new holiday action comedy film starring David Harbour as a man dressed in a Santa suit trying to save a family being held hostage on their compound at Christmas. Also starring in the film are Beverly D'Angelo, Alex Haskell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, and John Leguizamo. Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow) is directing from a script by Pat Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic). At CinemaCon, this was being hailed as a new Die Hard, so those are some lofty expectations. Check out the featurette below.

Violent Night Synopsis

"To hell with "all is calm." From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red. When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint. The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise). Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer."

I cannot wait to watch this. Violent Night will start showings tomorrow night, with the wide opening this Friday.