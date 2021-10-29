Vudu Is Having A HUge 50% Off Horror Sale This Weekend

Vudu is having a massive sale on digital copies of many, many horror classics this weekend, through Sunday night, perfect for purchasing and watching before spooky season is over. I take advantage of this every year, stocking up on digital titles and padding my library full. I didn't get to watch as many spooky things this Halloween season as I usually do, so I think I will go on tonight and get myself a few treats to watch this weekend as Halloween passes. The best part about the Vudu sale is it includes some bundles so that you can get full franchises like Friday The 13th and Nightmare On Elm Street cheap. Below are a few suggestions on what to get.

Vudu Is The Best Digital Service If You Ask Me

One bundle they have available combines the iconic The Shining and its excellent sequel Doctor Sleep, and that is a horror must-own. The SHining, it goes without saying, is one of the best horror films of all time, and Doctor Sleep is going to go down as a classic itself, with Rose The Hat being one of the best horror characters of the last 20 years.

Another bundle worth getting is the Never Sleep Again/Crystal Lake Memories pack that includes both exhaustive documentaries on the two horror icons. These are both exhaustive looks at both Freddy and Jason, with interviews with the cast and everyone involved behind the scenes on each film in the franchises. Great, great stuff in both.

It is not just films either. TV shows are included in the Vudu sale, and that means you can get The Twilight Zone- The Complete Series for only $50. All five seasons are included and perfect for fans and those that somehow have not watched this classic yet.

A bunch of family horror is on sale as well, from Hocus Pocus, Nightmare Before Christmas, Casper, and more, and even though it might not be horror per se, last year's Scoob! was super entertaining and a fun watch for all ages while they got through their trick-or-treat candy.

You can see the exhaustive list of horror on sale by clicking here.