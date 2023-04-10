Dungeons & Dragons Producer Reveals Which Popular Character Was Cut A producer behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves just revealed which popular character almost made the film (and who replaced them).

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves isn't doing too bad for Paramount Pictures, earning rave reviews from its longtime fans and a solid approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A very noteworthy achievement for D&D fans everywhere! However, we've officially learned about what could have been, with one producer divulging details about a character who didn't manage to make the final cut.

A Drizzt Inclusion in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

During an interview with ComicBook, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves producer Jeremy Latcham shed light on an early casting choice – revealing that the role of Xenk was intended to be held for the fan-favorite character Drizzt.

Latcham tells the publication, "The original plan was for the Xenk character to be Drizzt. And Wizards [of the Coast] had wanted us to add Drizzt. There was some controversy around Drizzt, and we were like, 'We might not want to be in middle of that controversy, so let's take Drizzt out of the movie.' But we had kind of fallen in love with this idea of a character that shows up for an act. So why don't we refine that and start to make him Xenk? Then [Goldstein and Daley] wrote up this Xenk backstory, and then we dovetailed that into the villain story, and then they came back with a draft that had Xenk in it, and everyone was happy. So that was the evolution there."

Although Latcham doesn't dive into the details of the aforementioned controversy, he added another detail that would have been integral to Drizzt's appearance, sharing, "The city that we see right before the intellect devourer joke, that was intended to be Menzoberranzan. That was the original intention. I don't know if we ended up leaving it that when we actually did our final internal map. There was some controversy about it based on where we were with Dolblunde, which was kind of a made-up place."

If we manage to get a second chapter of the popular game-turned-film, what characters would you like to see make their way into the fray?