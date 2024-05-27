Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: josh o'conn, knives out 3, rian johnson, wake up dead man: a knives out mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny Join The Cast

Last week, Rian Johnson revealed the title for Knives Out 3, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Now, Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny are reportedly in talks to join the cast.

Article Summary Rian Johnson announces Knives Out 3 titled Wake Up Dead Man.

Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny are in talks to join the cast.

O'Connor and Spaeny's cast talks hint at imminent production start.

Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan rumored but source remains questionable.

We finally got some solid news for the third Knives Out film last week when director Rian Johnson announced that the title for the next movie would be Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The most surprising thing about that announcement is that Netflix insists that Knives Out has to be in the title even though it wasn't needed for Glass Onion. Either way, we are getting a third movie, and Johnson said on his official X/Twitter, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." He revealed they are very close to heading into production, which means the cast is probably already locked in but hasn't been announced yet. However, it sounds like we might have the first set of names. According to What's On Netflix, Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny are reportedly in talks to join Wake Up Dead Man.

O'Conner was recently seen in Challengers, which was a pretty big critical and commercial success across the board. Spaeny impressed pretty much everyone with her performance in Priscilla last year. At the moment, we don't know anything else about their potential roles, and the source seems to think they could be signed on already, which wouldn't be surprising if they were about to enter production. There have been some other casting rumors running around the internet from sources like Deuxmoi saying that Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan are "being eyed" to join the cast, but Deuxmoi is a source you should take a massive mountain of salt.

