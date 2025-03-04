Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, alex garland, Warfare

Warfare: Official First Look Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released

A24 has released an official first look behind-the-scenes featurette for Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland's new film Warfare.

Article Summary A24 unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette for Warfare, shedding light on the film's realistic portrayal of war.

The featurette features interviews with directors Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland about the film's creation.

Set for April 2025, Warfare promises a gritty, immersive look at modern conflict through fresh narrative techniques.

Warfare joins A24's lineup of films that don’t need blockbuster budgets to achieve cinematic success.

A24 has started showing audiences a little bit more about what they could expect when they see Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland's Warefare next month. We got a trailer, images, and a giant pile of character posters, but today, we got some behind-the-scenes footage and interviews if that sort of thing is your jam. A24 has released an official first look behind-the-scenes featurette about the film, including a chat with Mendoza and Garland, who explain how the movie came to be and why they decided to make it. It looks like they are making this film extremely realistic, and war is one of those things that is glamorized by the media, so taking it to the real world will be jarring for some. The only job where you do more of the "hurry up and wait" than Hollywood is being in active combat if the interviews I've seen with soldiers are anything to go by. April isn't a stacked month at the box office, but it's not empty either. However, the nice thing about the movies A24 picks up to distribute is that they don't need to crack half a billion to make back their budget. Civil War also did extremely well, getting released right around the same time a year ago.

Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Warfare, written and directed by Ray Mendoza & Alex Garland, stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, with Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton. It will be released on April 11, 2025.

