Avatar: Fire and Ash – Zoe Saldana On Playing Neytiri For 20+ Years

Avatar: Fire and Ash star Zoe Saldana reflected that by the time Avatar 5 is released, it'll be over twenty years of portraying Neytiri.

The Avatar series is going to be unique in the sense that it's going to take a while to get from the beginning to the end. Most of that will come from the long break between movies one and two, but now that things appear to be chugging along, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, even if it is still years away. Avatar: Fire and Ash is coming out this year, and it will be the real test as to whether or not people are interested in this franchise or if the last one was something that took off because it was a movie that had been in development for so long. Zoe Saldana has been busy this awards season with a movie that is terrible but keeps winning for reasons that are beyond me, but had a conversation with Deadline (via ScreenRant) about joining the world of Pandora in her late twenties and coming to terms with the fact that she will be in her mid-fifties by the time movie five is released.

"I was 28 when I did the first movie, and I think if all goes to plan, I'm gonna be 53, 54 for the very fifth one and last one," Saldana said. "That's a gift. It's a gift to be able to revisit a character that has given me so much. To revisit a place that has been so magical. Not just for me, but for so many people in the world. We're talking about communities in the Amazon were able to see Avatar 1, and they were moved by the stories that Jim [Cameron] was saying and how they felt represented in the story that Jim was conveying. That's beautiful to be a part of something so impactful."

We're still getting breadcrumbs regarding the overall plot and whatnot, but considering that this movie is over ten months away, that really isn't surprising. Perhaps Disney will show us something at CinemaCon during its presentation, but your guess is as good as ours as to when footage of Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released to the public.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is movie three of five in the series.

