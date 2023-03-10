M3gan Soundtrack Vinyl Release Up For Order At Waxwork Records Waxwork Records has put up for preorder a vinyl release of the score to this winter's big hit M3gan for shipping in June.

M3gan took over theaters in January, and a big part of that was the score and soundtrack to the film. Music played a big role in the mood and atmosphere of the killer android doll film, and today Waxwork Records has put up for preorder a vinyl release for the music from the film. The release sees the Anthony Willis score spread across two 180-gram swirl-colored discs and features artwork from Susi Vilchez. This is a highly anticipated release that will see the preorders ship in June. Below you can get all of the info on the release and look at some pretty pictures of it. You can order right here.

Waxwork Records M3gan Release Details

She's more than just a toy. She's part of the family. Waxwork Records is proud to present M3GAN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Anthony Willis. From Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, the record-breaking hit centers on M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence: a life-like doll programmed to be a child's most excellent companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes a friend and teacher, playmate, and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

BAFTA-nominated composer Anthony Willis has taken a running leap into the Neverland of film scoring, quickly becoming one of the most highly sought-after new voices in Hollywood. Anthony composed the score to Oscar-winning writer/director Emerald Fennell's drama thriller Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan, which was nominated for Best Picture and earned Anthony a BAFTA nomination for Best Original Score. Willis grew up in London and began his musical training as a chorister of St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England. He went on to study Composition at Marlborough College, Wilshire, and the University of Bristol, before earning his graduate degree from the University of Southern California. He currently resides in Venice Beach.