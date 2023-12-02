Posted in: Movies, Waxwork Records | Tagged: david fincher, howard shore, se7en, Waxwork Records

Se7en Score Now Available To Preorder From Waxwork Records

Howard Shore's superb score for Se7en is coming to vinyl for the first time thanks to Waxwork Records. The preorder is up now.

Article Summary Howard Shore's score for Se7en released on vinyl by Waxwork Records.

Deluxe 2xLP includes colored "Lust & Sloth" 150-gram discs.

Original film elements used in the vinyl design by Steve Reeves.

2023 marks Waxwork's new pressing plant and more releases expected in 2024.

Se7en is a beloved film for various reasons, one of which is the score. Iconic composer Howard Shore contributed some of his finest work to the David Fincher classic, and now Waxwork Records are bringing the said score to vinyl. The entire thing is presented on two colored 150-gram discs, "Lust & Sloth" colorways. This release feels like it walked right out of a vinyl store in 1995 and into your collection, as the original film elements were used in the design by Steve Reeves. This release will run you $40 and can be preordered right here. Feast your eyes upon it below. This may just be their coolest preorder this year, though they have also had a couple of other big ones. 2023 was a big year for them, as they also opened their own pressing plant, so I think even bigger things will come in 2024.

Se7en Waxwork Release Details

In association with WaterTower Music, Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the debut vinyl release of SE7EN Original Motion Picture Score by Howard Shore. Directed by David Fincher, Se7en is a 1995 gritty neo-noir film starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kevin Spacey. Pitt and Freeman star as Detectives Mills and Somerset as they search for the elusive serial killer John Doe (Spacey), who has been carrying out meticulously planned murders based on each of the Seven Deadly Sins.

The score by master composer Howard Shore brings a sad and menacing component to the movie. The dark and symphonic orchestrations undercut Fincher's gruesome images with an unyielding tension throughout the film. Shore's deep, resonant brass and high, eerie strings drag the listener deeper into the cruel and chaotic world of SE7EN. Waxwork Records is proud to release SE7EN Original Motion Picture Score by Howard Shore for the first time on vinyl as a deluxe 2xLP. Features include 150-gram colored vinyl, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, 11 "x11" printed inserts, and layout and design by Steve Reeves.

