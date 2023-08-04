Posted in: Movies, Waxwork Records | Tagged: barbie, greta gerwig, Waxwork Records

Barbie Score Up For Preorder At Waxwork Records

Barbie is al the rage right now, and Waxwork Records has put up five different color vinyl discs of the score for preorder.

Barbie has taken over the world for the last month, and collectors have had no shortage of items to snap up. Waxwork Records now has another offering, as they have a "Neon Barbie Pink," as well as four other exclusive color vinyls of the score to the film up for preorder. The score by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt spans 18 tracks, and this release also offers a unique jacket with artwork from the film. This release is right up Waxwork's alley, and I was waiting for this to go up, honestly. You can check out the different releases below and go here to snag a copy for $30, shipping in October. Also, below are some comments Ronson had about crafting the sound of Greta Gerwig's universe.

Barbie Waxwork Records Release Details

"Waxwork Records is proud to present BARBIE Score From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt! The score is featured in the juggernaut film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. On composing the score, Ronson says, "Greta's Barbie overflows with emotion in a way that inspired us to no end, not just with harmony and melody but also textures, sonics, and rhythms. Sometimes Greta wanted us to elicit tears; sometimes, she wanted it to feel like a disco. Sometimes she loved the warmth of vintage analogue synthesizers; sometimes, she wanted the richness of the orchestra. Often, she wanted both. The late nights and crazy hours we put into Barbie were all worth it to us because we were so in love with this film. And we truly hope listening to our score from beginning to end will give others the same emotional, whimsical experience they had watching this magical film."

Barbie stuff has been flying off the shelves, so if you want to snag this one, you may want to jump on it quickly.

