Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: we live in time

We Live In Time: First Trailer, Poster, and Image Have Been Released

A24 has released the first trailer, poster, and image from the upcoming film We Live In Time by Brooklyn (2015) director John Crowley.

Article Summary A24 unveils 'We Live In Time' trailer with heart-wrenching story and stellar cast.

John Crowley's new romance film stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh.

Set for October release, the film might be A24's next awards contender.

Following a deeply moving romance, it challenges the boundaries of time.

It looks like A24 is here to make you ugly cry this October. While some people might think the studios are more eccentric acquisitions in terms of distribution, they also pick up a lot of films that will shatter your heart while watching people live their lives. That appears to be the film that we'll be getting with We Live In Time. It already has massive bonus points because it has Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh in the lead roles. They are both extremely talented, and it's always good to see them in movies where their talents can really shine.

The film is also directed by John Crowley, who directed the fantastically underrated Brooklyn, which not nearly enough of you saw back in 2015. Crowley has been spending some time in television ever since directing episodes of True Detectives, Black Mirror, Life After Life, and the feature film The Goldfinch, which was a bit more of a miss. We Live In Time will be opening the week after Joker: Folie à Deux, which has the potential to be one of the biggest releases of the fall season and opposite Terrifier 3 of all movies, so talk about hitting some different markets. The October limited release indicates that A24 could believe they have an awards contender on their hands, considering that Brooklyn walked away with a BAFTA win and several other nominations and wins from critics associations in 2016. The first trailer, poster, and images were released today, and we'll likely learn more about this film closer to the release date.

We Live In Time: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together — falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family — a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley's decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

We Live In Time, directed by John Crowley, stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. It will have a limited release on October 11, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!