Black Panther Wins Weekend Box Office Again, Chosen Strong

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won its second straight weekend at the box office with $67.3 million, slightly lower than expected. That is a -63% from its opening last weekend. This is a case where the film's longer runtime may be hurting it, as ticket sales did not really slow much weekend to weekend. After ten days, the film stands at $288 million domestically and over the $500 million mark worldwide. The question now is how the crowded market that starts this Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday here in the US will eat into its box office.

In second place was the thriller The Menu, with $9 million, a good start for the Searchlight picture. That is way under $1 million more than third place, the religious drama Chosen- Season 3 debuted with $8.2 million. This is the first two episodes of the show's third season, and it played very well in the south. The show streams on the Angel Studios app, and had such a good weekend that they are extending engagements until December 1st. Fourth place saw Black Adam slide down to $4.4 million, and rounding out the top five was Ticket To Paradise with $3.2 million.

The weekend box office top five for November 17th:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- $67.3 million The Menu- $9 million Chosen: Season 3- $8.2 million Black Adam- $4.4 million Ticket To Paradise- $3.2 million

Next week sees a few wide openings based around the Thanksgiving holiday, as Disney opens its latest animated film Strange World, Johnathan Majors drama Devotion, and cannibal romance Bones and All expands to a wider release. The wild card, however, will be the limited release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, with Netflix releasing it into 700 theaters for only one week. How much of a dent will that make? I am guessing the top five for sure. Black Panther should stay number one, but it will have another bigger-than-expected drop.