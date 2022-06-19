Lightyear Opens Soft, Jurassic World Takes Weekend Box Office

Lightyear opened well below expectations this weekend at the box office, pulling in only$55 million for the four-day weekend and coming in second, well below most projections between $75-90 million. Most are comparing it to Toy Story numbers, but I do not think that is fair; I would say since this is not really connected to those films, this needs to be judged against other Pixar originals, and this gross falls right in line with those, just not what everyone was expecting. I also think this should worry Disney a bit, as this soft opening for Lightyear may indicate that most see the Pixar brand as a Disney+ one after the studio's last three films all debuted there instead. Lightyear faces an upward battle to get above $150 million now, as in two weeks, Minions: The Rise of Gru is going to clean up and take all the family box office dollars. Not a great weekend for the Mouse House.

Jurassic World Beats Disney

That soft opening meant that Jurassic World: Dominion, last weekend's champ, held onto the top spot. It will come in at $68 million in its second weekend, a -60% drop, which is pretty much around what was expected. That brings its two-week gross to $259.1 million. Top Gun: Maverick only dropped -15%, the third-best fourth weekend for a film ever. It added $44 million to bring its massive total to $466.1 million, as it marches to $500 million domestically and eyeing $1 billion worldwide. Fourth place went to Doctor Strange, still hanging around with $4.2 million the weekend before it hits Disney+, and fifth went to Bob's Burgers with $1.3 million, though when the final numbers are counted Tuesday, it could flip with Everything Everywhere All At Once, which scored another $1.2 million.

The Weekend Box Office for June 17th:

Jurassic World: Dominion- $68 million Lightyear- $55 million Top Gun: Maverick- $44 million Doctor Strange- $4.2 million Bob's Burgers- $1.3 million

Next week, two big openings will finally shake up this top five a bit, as Baz Luhrmann's Elvis opens, as well as one of the year's most anticipated horror films, The Black Phone. Both are hard to predict, though one wonders if this may mean Lightyear drops to fourth or fifth. The Black Phone should score around $20 million; that seems like the number in what is a crowded end to June. Elvis, though, I think the interest is there. Rocketman opened to $25 million in 2019, and I think Elvis should do better than that. I'll call it at $42 million, which could put it in a tight race with the dinos and Maverick for number one. I will say Lightyear drops to fourth, and The Black Phone scores a top-five debut. We shall see how right we are next week.