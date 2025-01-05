Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Mufasa: the Lion King, nosferatu, sonic the hedgehog 3, Weekend Box Office

Mufasa: The Lion King Wins The First Weekend Box Office Of 2025

Mufasa: The Lion King won the weekend box office for a second straight week, holding off Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and Nosferatu to start 2025.

Article Summary Mufasa dominates 2025's first weekend box office, netting $23.8M and nearing $500M globally.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 holds second place, as the franchise surpasses $1 billion worldwide.

Nosferatu impresses with $13.2M, crossing the $100M mark globally for Focus Features and Robert Eggers.

Moana 2 adds $12.4M, on track to join the $1B club, making Disney's 2024 a record-breaking year.

Mufasa: The Lion King led the first-weekend box office of 2025 as a quartet of holiday holdovers held strong atop the chart. The live-action prequel from Disney scored $23.8 million domestically and stayed number one globally, nearing the $500 million mark. It should reach that plateau this week. After a slow start opening weekend a couple of weeks ago, the film has recovered nicely and has been a hit for Disney, capping off their stellar 2024 at the box office.

Mufasa, Sonic, And Nosferatu Feels Like A Punchline To A Joke

Mufasa: The Lion King held off Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and Nosferatu to stay on top. Sonic made $21.2 million, holding strong domestically. This week, the franchise crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide across the three films, so congrats to Paramount. Third place goes to Nosferatu with $13.2 million, which crossed the $100 million mark worldwide. What a huge success for Focus Features and Robert Eggers. Fourth place goes to Moana 2 with another $12.4 million. Worldwide, it stands at $960 million, and by next weekend, it should become the latest member of the $1 billion club, a crazy number that nobody saw coming. That would give Disney three $1 billion films in 2024, the only studio with any to cross that line. Rounding out the top five was Wicked, which still made $10.2 million, even after debuting on PVOD this week on New Year's Eve. In sixth place, A Complete Unknown made $8.1 million, becoming the highest-grossing Fox Searchlight film since the 2019 Fox-Disney merger.

The weekend box office top five for January 3rd:

Mufasa: The Lion King- $23.8 million Sonic the Hedgehog 3- $21.2 million Nosferatu- $13.2 million Moana 2- $12.4 million Wicked- $10.2 million

Next week, we get our first wide opening of 2025 as Lionsgate puts Den of Thieves 2: Pantera on screens across the country. I don't think it will dent the top three, and Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will stay at number one and two. There is a shot that could give Nosferatu a scare, but I think the vampire squeaks it out.

