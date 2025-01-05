Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: , , ,

Mufasa: The Lion King Wins The First Weekend Box Office Of 2025

Mufasa: The Lion King won the weekend box office for a second straight week, holding off Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and Nosferatu to start 2025.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Mufasa dominates 2025's first weekend box office, netting $23.8M and nearing $500M globally.
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3 holds second place, as the franchise surpasses $1 billion worldwide.
  • Nosferatu impresses with $13.2M, crossing the $100M mark globally for Focus Features and Robert Eggers.
  • Moana 2 adds $12.4M, on track to join the $1B club, making Disney's 2024 a record-breaking year.

Mufasa: The Lion King led the first-weekend box office of 2025 as a quartet of holiday holdovers held strong atop the chart. The live-action prequel from Disney scored $23.8 million domestically and stayed number one globally, nearing the $500 million mark. It should reach that plateau this week. After a slow start opening weekend a couple of weeks ago, the film has recovered nicely and has been a hit for Disney, capping off their stellar 2024 at the box office.

Mufasa, Sonic, And Nosferatu Feels Like A Punchline To A Joke

Mufasa: The Lion King held off Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and Nosferatu to stay on top. Sonic made $21.2 million, holding strong domestically. This week, the franchise crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide across the three films, so congrats to Paramount. Third place goes to Nosferatu with $13.2 million, which crossed the $100 million mark worldwide. What a huge success for Focus Features and Robert Eggers. Fourth place goes to Moana 2 with another $12.4 million. Worldwide, it stands at $960 million, and by next weekend, it should become the latest member of the $1 billion club, a crazy number that nobody saw coming. That would give Disney three $1 billion films in 2024, the only studio with any to cross that line. Rounding out the top five was Wicked, which still made $10.2 million, even after debuting on PVOD this week on New Year's Eve. In sixth place, A Complete Unknown made $8.1 million, becoming the highest-grossing Fox Searchlight film since the 2019 Fox-Disney merger.

The weekend box office top five for January 3rd:

  1. Mufasa: The Lion King- $23.8 million
  2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3- $21.2 million
  3. Nosferatu- $13.2 million
  4. Moana 2- $12.4 million
  5. Wicked- $10.2 million
Mufasa: The Lion King
(L-R): Taka (voiced by Theo Somolu) and Mufasa (voiced by Braelyn Rankins) in Disney's live-action MUFASA: THE LION KING. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2024 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Next week, we get our first wide opening of 2025 as Lionsgate puts Den of Thieves 2: Pantera on screens across the country. I don't think it will dent the top three, and Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will stay at number one and two. There is a shot that could give Nosferatu a scare, but I think the vampire squeaks it out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Jeremy KonradAbout Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.