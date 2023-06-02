Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Webs Up $17 Million In Previews Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is off to a spectacular start at the Weekend Box Office with $17 million in Thursday previews.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is off to a huge start at the weekend box office. The film grabbed a spectacular $17 million from Thursday previews, the second-highest preview night for an animated movie behind only The Incredibles 2. The first film, Into The Spider-Verse, made $3.5 million in Thursday previews when it opened in 2018, so a 4x multiplier is a massive result for Sony. That means the film is heading way past expectations this weekend and should easily hit the $100 million mark and more. Frankly, it deserves even more. Everyone should see this movie.

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac."

It fills my heart with happiness to know that audiences are coming out for this film. While the wait for the next one should be painful, we all know that it will be worth it. The Spider-Verse universe is a special one, and this weekend's gross, however high it gets, will be a huge win for everybody involved. We will bring that number to you in this weekend's total box office report as soon as we get it.

