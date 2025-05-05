Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: sinners, thunderbolts, Weekend Box Office

Thunderbolts* Kicks Off The Summer Box Office On Top

Marvel Studios kicked off the summer box office this past weekend, with Thunderbolts* scoring a strong $76 million opening.

Thunderbolts* properly kicked off the summer box office, scoring a $76 million debut in the US and $162 million worldwide. That is not a blockbuster start, but right in line with where projections were heading into the weekend. The Marvel Studios film received an "A-" CinemaScore, and it sets it up nicely to ride good word of mouth to a strong second weekend since there is no competition for it next weekend. This was a much better summer kick-off than last year, when The Fall Guy opened to just $27 million and sent the town spiraling for a few weeks.

Thunderbolts* Leads A Strong Box Office

Thunderbolts* and the other films in theaters combined to gross $148 million, up +98% from the same week in 2024. Theaters are eating good right now, with multiple options for moviegoers to choose from and something for everyone playing on screens. This is the way it should always be. Many of those moviegoers choose Sinners, as the Ryan Coogler film continues to hold up well week to week. It added another $33 million to bring its total domestically to $179 million. In third place, A Minecraft Movie held strong again, with $13.7 million. It will pass the $400 million mark sometime today and is on its way to reaching $1 billion worldwide. The only trouble in the top five was The Accountant 2, which saw a second-week drop of -61, much larger than anticipated.

The weekend box office top five for May 2:

Thunderbolts*- $76 million Sinners- $33 million A Minecraft Movie- $13.7 million The Accountant 2- $9.4 million Until Dawn- $3.8 million

Next week is one of summer's only weekends without a major, buzzy wide release. Lionsgate will open the action film Shadow Force with Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, but that one is not expected to be much of a challenge to Thunderbolts*. The question now is, will the MCU film experience a huge second-week drop like the last couple of Marvel Studios films? I say no, as this one has really strong word of mouth and more and more people are starting to get off of school at all levels, beginning this week. Expect a more modest drop of between 45-55%.

