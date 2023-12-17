Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: hunger games, Weekend Box Office, Wonka

Wonka Sings Its Way To A Weekend box Office Win

Wonka took the top spot at a yawn-inducing Weekend Box Office ahead of a huge release weekend next week for the holiday.

Wonka exceeded most expectations to take the top spot this weekend at the box office. The musical starring Timothee Chalamet raked in $39 million, a strong start to what should be a pretty long run at the holiday box office. Worldwide, the film is already over the $150 million mark after opening in more countries this weekend. Not bad for a film some said was DOA after this past spring's CinemaCon presentation. WB should be thanking their lucky stars that the strikes ended in time for Chalamet to promote the hell out of the film, which he did across the globe, including a hosting stint at SNL.

Wonka Leads An Otherwise Yawner Of A Weekend

Wonka easily beat out the field this weekend. Yet again, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes held the second spot. It's not grossing a ton week in and week out, but this weekend's $5.8 million was good enough for second place again. This film is going to clean up on digital. Third place went to last week's champ The Boy and The Heron with $5.1 million, followed up by Godzilla Minus One with $4.8 million. Rounding out the top five was Trolls Band Together with $4 million even.

The weekend box office top five for December 15th:

Wonka- $39 million Hunger Games: the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes- $5.8 million The Boy and The Heron- $5.1 million Godzilla Minus One- $4.8 million Trolls Band Together- $4 million

Next week, the holiday weekend is upon us, and moviegoers will have a plethora of options to choose from. Those include A24's highly anticipated The Iron Claw, romantic comedy Anyone But You, Illumination's latest animated offering Migration, The Color Purple from WB, and of course, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. That is not to mention Wonka's second weekend. I have no clue what will shake out from this, but the big question is if Aquaman can come close to its box office from the first one. I am betting no. What is a lock is that we will have a brand new top five to discuss.

