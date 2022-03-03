West Side Story Is Now Streaming on Disney+, 2 New Posters

The remake of West Side Story is one of those rare times when a remake really did do everything right and is genuinely a good movie, but there just wasn't an audience at the box office for it at the time. December was kind of a weird time of the month, and it seemed that people were only willing to take so many risks of getting COVID to see movies, and West Side Story was not one of those movies. However, despite that $72M worldwide box office underperformance, the film has had decent momentum when it comes to the awards season. If Encanto taught us anything, it's that a movie on streaming can very much find a new audience. The new remake of West Wide Story has now hit Disney+ for most of the people that decided not to see it in theaters, along with a new TV spot and two new posters. Maybe now people will take the time to check this one out, much as they did with Encanto, and can see why it picked up seven Academy Award nominations.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (María). Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony®, and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film's executive producers. It was released in theaters on December 10th.