Godzilla Getting A New Film From The Writer/Director Of Minus One

The best announcement of Godzilla Day 2024 is here: Toho has brought back Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki for their next film.

Godzilla Minus One took the kaiju to new, unprecedented heights, and Toho will try and do it again. Today, which also happens to be Godzilla Day, they announced that Minus One writer/director and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki will be helming another chapter in the long saga of the King of All Monsters. The announcement was made on the official X account for the franchise. Minus One is also back in theaters this weekend to celebrate Godzilla's 70th anniversary, as well as its sister production, Minus Color.

Godzilla Has Never Been Bigger

Yamazaki has been teasing what a sequel will look like if he gets the chance: "I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like," he says. "I know that Shikishima's war seems over, and we've reached this state of peace and calm – but perhaps [it's the] calm before the storm, and the characters have not yet been forgiven for what has been imposed upon them. I don't know that anyone has pulled off a more serious tone of kaiju-versus-kaiju with human drama, and that challenge is something that I'd like to explore," says Yamazaki. "When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it's very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component."

It's hard to believe it took them this long to make an announcement, but they like to hold these things for anniversaries and special occasions. I would argue that announcing a sequel to Minus One is itself a special occasion, but hey—at least we know officially that this is coming now. Godzilla fans will be frothing at the mouth for every morsel of information they can access, but that comes later. For now, celebrate and go see Godzilla on the big screen this weekend.

