Ballerina: Eve Can "Turn Any Object Into A Lethal Weapon," New Clip

Eve "knows how to use her surroundings to get out alive," including using grenades in a unique way as seen in this new exclusive clip from Ballerina.

Article Summary Exclusive new Ballerina clip showcases Ana de Armas as Eve using grenades and her environment in unique ways

Ballerina highlights distinct, authentic fight choreography tailored for its female lead's strengths and approach

Ana de Armas praises her character's ingenuity in turning everyday objects into lethal weapons to survive

Ballerina will be released in theaters on June 6th, and tickets are on sale now.

Ballerina is right around the corner and will be here before we know it. Since the first film was released in 2014, people have praised the action scenes in these films. John (Keanu Reeves) has his own way of fighting, and we have watched him use it in so many different situations throughout the franchise. Ballerina is following someone new, Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), and her style is different. It's been very clear that the choreographers and everyone involved with this movie were aware that men and women have different ways of fighting and different strengths and weaknesses. Nothing takes you out of a film faster than watching a woman use the exact same moves as a man. We carry our strength in different ways, and this film seems to be showcasing that a lot. "Be smart and turn a disadvantage into your weapon. She knows how to use her surroundings to get out alive," de Armas said of Eve's ingenuity regarding how to use everything around her to her advantage.

Yesterday, we saw Eve fighting in a kitchen and using everything but the sink as a weapon to win. In a new clip from Ballerina that we can exclusively share, Eve has run out of ammo, but she has plenty of grenades. So, it's time for a grenade fight, but it's not always as simple as that. A grenade can take you out just as quickly as it takes out your enemies, making for a very different type of action scene.

"I've never seen that before. It felt very unique," de Armas said of the grenade fight specifically. "Something I like a lot about Eve is that she knows how to use her environment. She can turn any object into a lethal weapon." Between the unique way she's employing grenades and the kitchen scene, we're inclined to agree that Eve is versatile in what she can use in a fight.

Ballerina Is The First Big-Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, where the only real notable thing about it leading up to its 2o14 release was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning, because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with, on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina would be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes Ana de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne.

A brief summary has been released: "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." The John Wick universe officially expands on June 6, 2025, with the release of Ballerina. Another television show was greenlit back in August 2024, and the casting for the Caine spin-off film has started to drop. We got the confirmation of Chapter 5 and the animated prequel very recently, but it's unclear how far along either project is.

