Anya Taylor-Joy Almost Quit Acting After The VVitch

Anya Taylor-Joy is building her career the right way, taking on countless roles with some of the boldest cinematic visions in recent years. The star has been seen in projects like Split, Glass, The Queen's Gambit, and Emma, making her vast range one of the most promising names in young Hollywood.

The now 25-year-old actor has had her fair share of exciting work, but her first big break came from the indie-horror film The VVitch – also becoming her first time leading a project. The A24 film earned over $40 million in the box office on a budget of $4 million, a mere fraction of the cost, and setting up a larger-than-life career for Taloy-Joy. The VVitch was a horror title that had viewers feeling either enamored or frustrated, but her performance in the film was one of the most talked-about elements to come from the 2015 horror movie.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star opened up about the first time seeing herself on-screen with The VVitch, and how it nearly deterred her from continuing. She explains, "[Director Robert Eggers] showed us the film maybe two hours before the audience screening, and I was devastated, I thought I'd never work again, I still get shivers thinking about it. It was just the worst feeling of, 'I have let down the people I love most in the world. I didn't do it right.' And I'm quite verbose, I like to talk, I like to communicate. I did not talk, I just cried. I couldn't handle seeing my face that large."

Luckily for moviegoers, she was able to conquer that emotion, and when asked if she intended to quit, she adds, "I know it sounds crazy now, but yeah, I was." Considering she's now an Emmy nominated actor and has highly anticipated projects coming up (like Last Night in Soho) we're just happy she was able to persevere!

Does anyone even want to imagine a world where we wouldn't be getting to see the star as Furiosa in our future? I didn't think so.