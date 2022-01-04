Why There Isn't a Sequel to San Andreas and Other Dwayne Johnson Films

If you've found yourself wondering why Dwayne Johnson hasn't returned for several of his blockbuster-level productions for sequels, there's definitely a reason. Sure, being a highly paid and beloved actor can manage to keep someone fairly active; however, according to one of the star's longtime producers and collaborators, Johnson is very particular about what he commits to.

In a new interview with Collider, Johnson's regular producer Hiram Garcia specifically referred to the star's lack of talks for projects like Rampage and San Andreas. Garcia explains, "People always ask [about sequels] because we're in a very fortunate situation where our partners always want a sequel to everything, right? It's a matter of our slate and the stories we want to tell. We're very calculating in what we want to tell, but, look, if our studio partners had their ways, they want a Journey 2: Mysterious Island sequel, they want a San Andreas sequel, they want a Rampage sequel. It's like all of those movies, the studio was clamoring for a sequel, but we felt collectively, 'Look, we told a great version of the story. Now, we want to go to tell another story somewhere else.' But it is a very funny thing where if he did the sequel for everything that there was a request for a sequel, he would literally never not be working."

Garcia additionally referred to his involvement in other projects and the echelon of his franchise presence, adding, "He's just been very selective about what he chooses to come back for sequels. So the Fast Universe was one of those, obviously Jumanji. We have very big plans, obviously, for the DC Universe if the fans perceive the way we want. We have a lot of stories planned for that. But it is a challenge of balancing, 'Okay, what are the sequels we're going to do,' because we've been very fortunate that the majority of the projects we've done, there's been a request for a sequel, and his availability has always been the thing that made it a challenge."

With films like Rampage and San Andreas being projects that have active interest from their studio, would you be interested in seeing a follow-up with Johnson for either project in the future (post-Black Adam)?