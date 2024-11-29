Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, Universal Pictures, wicked, Wicked Part Two, wizard of oz

Wicked Director Elaborates About Why the Story is a Two-Film Event

The director of Wicked discusses the choice to divide the story into two parts and how Universal Pictures received it.

Article Summary Director Jon M. Chu reveals why he committed to making Wicked a two-film event.

Universal's indecision on structure led Chu to advocate for a clear two-movie commitment.

Splitting the musical allows for a deeper adaptation, capturing pivotal moments.

The decision draws mixed opinions; some see it as enhancing depth, others as stretching.

The highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved musical Wicked has finally arrived in theaters, captivating audiences with its stunning visuals and powerful performances. Directed by Jon M. Chu, known for his work on Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, the film stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as the iconic characters of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

In a recent interview with Gizmodo, Chu discussed the challenges and triumphs of bringing Wicked to life on the big screen — particularly emphasizing the importance of making a clear decision regarding its two-film structure. Chu admits, "Yes, for sure. [Universal] was dancing back and forth, and I think that was part of the problem of getting it started. They kept going, 'Oh, it's one movie, no, it's two movies.' I had to come and be like, 'We need to make a choice with this.' You cannot make a good one movie or two movies by dancing back and forth. Commit to two movies right now; otherwise, we're never making those two movies good. I promise you that. We can always change our minds, but we cannot think about it right now. That's what we committed to. And once you commit to that, then you can pull this thing apart and find what we need to. The plot holes we need to fill, and the things we need to build up to 'Defying Gravity.' So that was a big choice."

Chu's decision to split the musical into two films was intended to help develop a more comprehensive and faithful adaptation of the source material. This choice could be seen as crucial to help maintain the depth and complexity of the story, particularly in building up to pivotal moments. On the other hand, some argue that it feels like a stretch, ultimately prolonging the plot's progression.

Wicked Plot Details, Official Cast, and Sequel Release Date

The new Wicked film follows the story of Elphaba and Glinda as they navigate their complex friendship and the challenges they face in the magical land of Oz while attempting to bring this vibrant world to life with intricate details. The film also features a star-studded cast, including Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaa. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025.

What are your thoughts about Wicked's two-film structure for those who have witnessed the first entry?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!